The Ivanovo region has tightened restrictions on entry to the region in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, setting up several traffic police squads to control arrivals. Writes about this “Interfax“.

It is reported that traffic police posts were posted at the entrance to the region on the Kostroma, Yaroslavl and Moscow directions – due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Moscow. Now Russians arriving in the region are required to go into 14 days of self-isolation.

Citizens vaccinated against coronavirus, or those who have a negative test for COVID-19 for up to three days or a document confirming the presence of antibodies in the body, issued no earlier than January 1, 2021, can freely enter the region and not undergo quarantine.

It is also noted that in addition to traffic police posts at the entrances to the region, vaccination certificates are also checked in the region itself.

Earlier, the Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, Alexander Gintsburg, announced the existence of Russian strains of coronavirus infection. He noted that as in other countries, in Russia, in particular in Moscow, there are “original” mutations of COVID-19.