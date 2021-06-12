Russian national team in Twitter announced the squad for the UEFA European Football Championship match against the national team of Belgium.

The match will kick off on June 12 at 22:00 Moscow time.

Earlier on June 12, the head coach of the Belgian national team Roberto Martinez spoke about the upcoming match of the first round of the group stage of the European Championship against Russia. The specialist said that the first match is always difficult, as you need to adapt to the tournament and overcome psychological problems.

The rivals of the Russians in Group B, the national teams of Denmark and Finland, will finish their match on June 13 after the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen lost consciousness.