The Russian industry was recognized as one of the most energy-consuming among the largest countries. In domestic mechanical engineering, metallurgy and chemistry, several times more electricity is consumed than in similar industries in the USA, China, Germany, Japan, Brazil, etc.

Such an analysis was prepared by the Association “Council of Energy Producers” for the meeting of the State Duma Committee on Energy on June 11, where it is planned to consider the issue of the cost of electricity for industry in Russia and abroad. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

The association believes that low electricity prices in Russia make it possible to compensate for the inefficiency and excessive energy intensity of the industry. Thus, the rise in prices for products in many power-intensive industries noticeably exceeds their growth in the energy sector.

For example, prices for products in the aluminum and chemical industries, oil refining, and ferrous metallurgy have doubled from 2010 to 2019. Whereas the cost of electricity for industrial consumers is 1.5 times, the association noted.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development Ilya Torosov told Izvestia that a comparison of the current energy intensity of Russia’s GDP with world values ​​shows that in our country, by the end of 2019, it exceeded the world average and the US level by 44%, and the European level by 62%. According to him, the most energy-intensive sectors of the Russian economy are electricity, industry, housing and communal services and transport.

Ilya Torosov noted that in 2019 the total consumption of fuel and energy resources in key sectors of the economy decreased by 0.8%. A further decrease in the energy intensity of GDP is a key factor in economic growth and a decrease in the burden on the environment and climate, the deputy minister added.

