A resident of Kostroma, Ivan Potemin, who rescued children from a burning house, revealed the details of the rescue. New details are published by the REN TV website.

The Russian lives in the same neighborhood where the fire occurred. According to him, he learned about the incident from his sister and when he ran into the courtyard, he saw two men who climbed to the third floor through a drainpipe to pull out the children locked in the apartment.

“I didn’t even think about it. I see that help is needed. Stanislav [был на самом верху], and so we took off all three in a chain, ”Potemin said.

According to eyewitnesses, 40-year-old Stanislav Smirnov who climbed to the top of the pipe got the children out of the fire, 35-year-old Jamal Gassoyan was just below, Ivan Potemin insured them below.

The man noted that the eldest child, a 10-year-old boy, did not panic and did everything right, first served his younger brother and sister from the balcony, then he got out himself.

Earlier it was reported that in Kostroma, three men, without waiting for the arrival of firefighters, climbed a storm pipe to the third floor and pulled three children out of the flaming apartment one by one. The rescue footage appeared on the network. According to neighbors, the parents locked up the children, while they themselves went to drink.