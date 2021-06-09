With the right time and under pressure from the Executive, the ruling party of the Chamber of Deputies rushes the bill for the management of the pandemic. They will seek to rule it on Thursday morning and they want to vote on it that same day in the afternoon. On Friday the decree of current restrictions expires.

The Health and Constitutional Affairs commissions called a joint meeting for this Thursday at 10, where the ruling party has enough to rule on the text.

That same day it is expected that there will be a session, starting at 2:00 p.m., although it was not yet called and they were also considering the option of it being on Friday.

The votes are still being churned out. To get the 129 quorum, the Frente de Todos needs at least four more accompaniments.

However, the intention of the Frente de Todos is to give President Alberto Fernández the law before the Friday that the DNU expires. Above all, taking into account that next week the president of the lower house, Sergio Massa, will be traveling.

The ruling bloc has 118 legislators. The Federal Unit and Equity interblock led by José Luis Ramón from Mendoza is in favor of the rule and adds another 6 deputies. The head of the Federal interblock, Eduardo “Bali” Bucca also accompanies.

Thus, the ruling party has 125 and needs 4 more. “The four people from Cordoba are going to provide a quorum,” they trust the ruling party, although in the bloc that responds to Governor Juan Schiaretti they say they have not defined it yet. The FdT also hopes that some socialist Santa Fe as well.

The treatment in the session would be in conjunction with the project of subsidies for residential gas in cold areas, a project agreed between Máximo Kirchner, the head of the Lavagnista bloc and Ramón from Mendoza.

Initially this contemplated some five provinces, but this week it was announced that it will also be extended to “cold areas” of Córdoba, Santa Fe and northern provinces of the country.