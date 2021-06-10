Their turn-based battles will have an indicator that the player must control so that the protagonist does not lose control.

We recently told you about Monark, the new project of former Atlus components with experience in sagas such as Shin Megami Tensei and Megami Tensei. Now, as the people in charge of the Lancarse studio had promised, we already have the first trailer with gameplay of the game, which will help us to get a better idea of ​​what this so-called will be about. “School RPG”.

It will be a turn-based RPG and will be available in OctoberNow we can see in action this particular and original proposal, which takes its setting in the Shin Mikado Academy, in which the Pact Bearers, with demonic powers, threaten to take over the place. We will take control of a protagonist that we can choose as part of the council, who will join four companions to face this emerging evil.

The player will receive a tool that provides power, but in return the MAD indicator, which marks madness and reason in intense and frantic turn-based combat that will propose. If it increases too much, it will attack both enemies and allies, being a problem to complete each mission successfully. There will be different routes that will vary according to the decisions, and also several endings to increase the replayability.

We will know more as the Monark release date, coming to PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch next October 14th.

