Fujairah (Union)

The Fujairah Science Club organized a virtual scientific symposium under the title: “The Role of Technology and Artificial Intelligence in the Fifty Year”, and witnessed wide participation by specialists in the field of science and innovation in technology.

The seminar, which was presented by Dr. Osama Mubarak, a specialist in information technology at the Higher College of Technology in Fujairah, and the student Ali Al-Mansoori, the owner of the invention of the smart forklift, dealt with the role of technology in programming and its types and its role in artificial intelligence, and the future of this sector and its impact in all fields, which was managed by the media, Ghaya Al-Mazrouei.

The symposium reviewed the most important standards that adopt the thought and culture of artificial intelligence and its development throughout the ages from its inception until the fourth industrial wealth, in addition to the interest of the wise leadership in the country in this sector and drawing future features for technology.

Saif Al-Maaili, Chairman of the Fujairah Scientific Club, stressed that organizing this symposium comes within the framework of the club’s keenness to promote a culture of innovation in technology, harnessing all efforts to advance progress in the field of advanced sciences, and encouraging young talents in future projects in artificial intelligence and achieving the UAE vision. Keeping abreast of the rapid developments in the world.