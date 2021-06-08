Several police officers in front of the kosher supermarket attacked in Jersey City in December 2019. Seth Wenig / AP

Several weeks have passed since the ceasefire of the last confrontation between Israel and Hamas. Its aftermath – inside and outside the zone – reflect the inherent complexities and dimensions of a conflict that dates back many decades and that in general and again were not addressed in a coherent way by many of the traditional media or by the mainstream media. social platforms.

In fact, we witnessed the irresponsible use and abuse of a wide glossary of terms reflecting the simplification of some, especially in the so-called progressive sectors, who allow themselves to be carried away by ideological conceptions of reality. Words like genocidal, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, have mistakenly placed a conflict with clear nationalist, territorial and even religious edges, as an integral part, for example, of the global search for justice and racial equity

Regardless of subjective interpretations about this new chapter that encompasses Hamas’s genocidal designs, Israel’s right to self-defense, Palestinian political divisions, or electoral challenges in Israel, what is an irrefutable fact is that it has unfortunately served as a fuse for stirring up violent anti-Semitism sentiments and behaviors around the world.

More information

Attacks against Jewish individuals in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Berlin or Toronto have continuously made headlines, as well as many incidents of institutional vandalism against synagogues, Jewish schools …

In the United States, Jews for several years have felt increasingly vulnerable in this country, which undoubtedly represents one of the culminating chapters in the Jewish historical trajectory. According to a study on anti-Semitism carried out in 2020 by the American Jewish Committee, 88% of Jews in that country are convinced that this social pathology is a serious problem. In fact, 63% have experienced it firsthand. Many consider, increasingly, to prevent the use, in public, of skullcaps, stars of David or any other symbol that identifies them as Jews.

The public itch for these unfortunate events, coupled with the intense appeals by the American Jewish community and its allies, led both President Biden, Vice President Harris and almost all members of the United States Congress, not only denouncing the increase of anti-Semitism but demanded an immediate plan of action to address it.

While the most glaring attacks in recent years have come from white supremacist groups such as the Nazi march in Charlottesville in 2017 or the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue a year later, the recent chapter of anti-Semitic violence is firmly anchored. to the rhetoric and behaviors of the radical left.

What has become very clear is that insisting that the delegitimization of Israel, the denial of the Jewish right to national self-determination, that is, what is known as anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism, it is a falsehood of falsehoods. This and putting the collective responsibility of what happens in Israel on the Jews inevitably leads to an exponential increase in anti-Semitism.

What has not been covered by the media has been the repercussions of all this in Latin America, home to half a million Jews. In Chile, for example, activists from the largest Palestinian community outside the Middle East, spurred on again by Daniel Jadue, one of its most aggressive leaders who is now running as possible president of Chile for the Communist Party, launched virulent attacks not only against Israel but the local Jewish community. Its president Maurice Khamis, in a journalistic interview, in addition to aligning himself with Hamas as a resistance movement, referred to the supposed Jewish control of the media, a reflection of the most stale anti-Semitism. Furthermore, in no other Congress in the region, as in the case of Chile, a resolution was issued calling not only for a boycott but also for the severance of relations with Israel.

In addition to many public demonstrations in many Latin American countries in which the flags of Israel and the United States were burned and Nazi symbols were displayed, graffiti with anti-Israel and anti-Semitic slogans, and vandalism of institutions of all kinds, social networks in Spanish caught fire with inflammatory phrases like “Hitler was right” and so many other atrocities.

Five Latin American countries, including unfortunately Mexico and Argentina, endorsed – at the UN Human Rights Council – an unjustified resolution demanding the creation of an International Commission of Inquiry in Gaza and even in Israel itself. As it has done on a recurring basis, the Council ignores severe human rights violations by many of its members – whether they are systematic violators – to focus obsessively on Israel, a state that has a vibrant democracy and sophisticated mechanisms for self-criticism and for regulate their actions. What good will all this do to advance the cause of Palestinian peace and rights? Unfortunately you are welcome, but that will further thin the hostile environment towards Israel and the Jewish communities in the region and around the world.

Despite all this, we have not yet seen in Latin America the behaviors and attitudes of violent anti-Semitism as in the United States, Canada or Europe. However, with so many challenges before and during the pandemic and an environment of political and social decomposition, as well as democratic erosion, the danger persists that, as in other latitudes and in search of culprits, anti-Semitism will emerge in full force in times of crisis. To prevent and combat it, we will have to define it clearly no matter where it comes from; educate about its origins, overt and subliminal expressions, as well as its most severe repercussions such as the Holocaust; demand clear and forceful complaints from the authorities and finally order that freedom of expression not be confused with the irresponsible dissemination of slogans that promote prejudice or justify violence.

Dina siegel vann is director of the Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs of the American Jewish Committee based in Washington, DC

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.