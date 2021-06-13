“We have very clear positions that we must reinforce. It remains to work, be patient and that they fall under their own weight. Ideally, José Alberto would work with the majority of players during the preseason, but without economic power it is practically impossible. You have to convince to the players that this is the best place to be. Convince them because financially we are going to be in the queue. That’s where the job is. ” This is the positioning of Manolo Gaspar in the market and under these premises the sports director of Málaga will try to shape the new squad.

The action plan is well defined: Malaga needs to reinforce all positions except for the right-back, the only demarcation that the club currently has covered. Iván Calero, Alexander González, Ismael Casas and Ale Benítez have covered the right flank of the rear and it is not even ruled out that there may be a way out if an interesting proposal arrives.

Only Dani Barrio has a contract in goal and one more goalkeeper must arrive. The center of the rear currently has Lombán and Juande, so the landing of one or two centers is expected. On the left side, the club has only Christ, so one more incorporation is needed and the arrival of a second left-back is not ruled out if the option of starting the youth squad in search of minutes and greater prominence is deemed appropriate.

The core is the position, a priori, best covered. Escassi (he can play occasionally as a defender), Luis Muñoz (he is facing his last year of contract and we must not rule out any scenario about his future), Ramón and Benkhemassa have a current contract. Even so, the club is looking for a different profile in the market apart from Jozabed, who is waiting to terminate his relationship with Celta to close a new contract with Málaga. The player has more girlfriends, but Manolo Gaspar has the deal on the right track.

The wingers and the forward are the positions that have been weakened the most with the end of the season and the return to their clubs of the loaned players (Yanis Rahmani, Joaquín Muñoz, Caye Quintana…). To this day, Málaga only have Jairo and Chavarría on their payroll, so there should be at least two wingers and two or three more forwards.

The Malaguista shopping list is extensive and the Blue and White sports management has many negotiations open in the market, although at the moment there are few movements in all the clubs. The market is very stopped, as Manolo Gaspar warned in the presentation of José Alberto and a very long summer is expected in terms of entries and exits of footballers.