President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov appreciated the possibility of dismissing the head coach of the national team Stanislav Cherchesov after the European Championship. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

The functionary recalled that a new contract with a specialist was signed in March 2020 and was calculated until the end of the 2022 World Cup. He also added that at the Euro, the team is faced with the task of qualifying from the group. “The task is not easy, but let’s hope that it will be accomplished. The coaching staff and the team are committed to solving it, ”added Dyukov.

The Russian national team in the first match of Euro lost to Belgium (0: 3). On Wednesday, June 16, Stanislav Cherchesov’s team will face Finland. The match will start at 16:00 Moscow time. On June 21, the Russians will play with Denmark.

The top two teams from the six groups will advance to the playoffs. The elimination matches will also feature the top four third-placed teams. The European Championship started on June 11 and will end on July 11.