Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov commented on UEFA’s demand for the Ukrainian national team to remove slogans from the form for Euro 2020.

“I can’t call it a victory! I am not satisfied with this decision, otherwise UEFA thinks that we will agree with this. There is nothing to be happy about. What kind of victory is this? Nonsense! This is not a solution to the issue. This is a weak compromise “, – said Koloskov”Sport-Express” June 10th.

A map of the country with Crimea in its composition is drawn on the uniform of the Ukrainian national team for participation in the European Championship. It also bears the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”.

UEFA demanded that the Ukrainian national team remove “political” inscriptions from the uniform.

UEFA explained to Izvestia that together the two slogans are “political in nature, having historical and militaristic significance.” Therefore, the slogan on the inside of the T-shirt must be removed. At the same time, UEFA confirmed that the slogan on the outside of the T-shirt “Glory to Ukraine” was approved in 2018 and complies with Art. 13 and Art. 19 of the UEFA Equipment Regulations.

By itself, this slogan can be considered as a general and non-political phrase of national importance, which means it can be used on the jersey of the national team of Ukraine, according to UEFA.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on UEFA’s demand, said that sport should be without politics.

On June 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the uniform of the national team of the country special, which “knows how to shock.” In his opinion, it personifies the unity and indivisibility of the country.

Russian State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev, in turn, called for a ban on the uniform at the tournament. He noted that the expression of a political position at a sporting event is inappropriate.

The European Football Championship was planned to be held in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed to the summer of 2021. It will take place from 11 June to 11 July in 12 European cities.