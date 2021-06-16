What have we learned from the pandemic? What has changed in us? How to face the return to schools now? What strategies and what steps to take now? Is the vaccine enough for teachers for a safe return? These are questions that teachers, teachers, mothers and fathers of families and students ask ourselves before the announcement of the authorities about the next face-to-face return to schools and educational institutions. Undoubtedly, it is time to take stock and analyze different aspects, primarily with regard to the health care that we will have both in the social relationship and in the conditions of the physical spaces. And of course, in relation to the institutional conditions for the development of the functions entrusted to each of us (teaching, administrative, support, directives, coordination, students).

In the first months of the pandemic, teachers’ concern was located in learning to use digital devices and platforms for their daily work, and in the event of a possible return, the sanitary conditions of their schools. The central concern stated by the teachers is that their schools have the necessary measures and inputs to have continuity in health care. They implicitly allude to the support of the SEP and the parents to do so. This approach is the product of the feeling of “being protected” left by the pandemic. Preventing contagion is part of the new purposes, and for this, healthy distance and the reorganization of school spaces is necessary to avoid closeness between members of the educational community.

Today, the range of concerns has broadened. They are concerned about the physical conditions of your school property, which in most cases is unchanged; In many other cases, the number of students per group (more than 30) is of concern; social distancing in non-classroom spaces is a concern, how can we limit the nature of girls and boys to interact, to play together ?; There is concern about the possibility of a hybrid strategy or a differentiated strategy for students to attend school in small groups. Does this mean that there will be a dosage of curricular content ?; worries that there may be a re-outbreak of infections among many other concerns that depend on the particular condition of each school. Attention to all these concerns corresponds to everyone, each one in their level of responsibility, assuming it in this way will allow us to move towards a different culture in our social relationships and operating conditions. You cannot think about the implementation of temporary enforcement measures. The pandemic has hit us very hard, it forced us to change our lifestyle (family, at work, in the community).

Alfonso Torres Hernandez

torresama@yahoo.com.mx