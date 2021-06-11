In the Government they assure that there were no cracks, but until late Thursday night they relativized the immediate possibility that the AMBA would abandon the sanitary status of epidemiological alarm, which allows the return to presence in the classrooms, as announced by the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof.

That hypothesis had grown After the meeting between the heads of Cabinet of the Nation, Province and City, but with the passing of the hours, officials with an office in Balcarce 50 warned that the AMBA would not reach the 500 thousand infections of Covid-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants needed to “Ascend” to high health risk and make restrictions more flexible, as regulated by the epidemiological traffic light present in the presidential DNU.

The President also said that there would be no “changes” in the next 14 days and the Executive insisted on affirming that it was not referring to the classes but to the letter of the decree.

Schools in the AMBA were closed on April 15 with 24,999 infections and 383 deaths at the national level. Now they will reopen with 26,934 and 689 deceased. In the Government they remember that the incidence rate is what changed. That time, the Alberto Fernandez He was in charge of communicating the bad news, which Kicillof demanded with the endorsement of Cristina Kirchner. This time, the job of saying goodbye (and capitalizing on it) went to the governor.

The crossed arguments of the ruling party they were almost all public, in radio statements. Carla vizzotti She had been the first minister of the national government to open the door to a return to presence in the largest urban conglomerate in the country. “The AMBA started in a thousand cases every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days. And it is already reaching 700. Reaching 500 allows you to exit the alarm area Y restart school. We are close, not everything has been said, ”the Health Minister was excited on Wednesday.

That same day the Vice Minister of Health of the Province, Nicolas Kreplak, suggested keeping the closures for another 3 weeks so as not to hinder the process of immunization against the coronavirus that is completed between 15 and 20 days after the application of the vaccine. In the Buenos Aires governorate, after Axel Kicillof, announced that on Wednesday the face-to-face classes would return, justifying the health reference of La Cámpora. “Kreplak in his statements is extremely careful because he considers that it is essential to maintain protocols and care,” they explained close to the Buenos Aires president.

Kicillof, who on Thursday met with the Minister of Education Nicolas Trotta, he folded to the sanitary traffic light. “The objective indicators today place the AMBA in phase 3, if we committed ourselves to respect those parameters from day zero, we cannot deny ourselves today,” explained the governor’s laderos.

Finally there was an agreement between the City and the Province. Chiefs of Staff from both jurisdictions spoke by phone ahead of Kicillof’s press conference and coordinated the new night time circulation. Until Thursday in the province they affirmed that the restrictions would only be relaxed on weekends. The measure will serve to relieve gastronomy and to sincere a reality that is given in fact, from the sides of General Paz. Rodríguez Larreta highlighted the interjurisdictional coordination during his press conference. However, they clarified that the return of the Province to classes did surprise them. “We did not know. We warned that we were advancing with the bimodal return of secondary school,” they highlighted at the small table of the head of Government.

Both governments they distrust. In the Province they indicate that the opening of theaters and cinemas is out of phase 3. In the Capital they want to wait to see what the return to the classrooms announced by Kicillof will be like. “You have to see what the careful presence”They say. The PRO mayors in the GBA they believe that they managed to convince the governor, but in recent days there was no contact between the opposition mayors and the governor. “They will they summon to video conferences when they are going to close, never when they are going to open”, One of them ironized.

On Thursday the infectologists who advise the Government defended against Cafiero and Vizzotti the criteria of the traffic light national epidemiological, requested that there be no exceptions in its compliance; in this case it would have meant not hindering the return to school. They also warned about the need for fragment the two weeks of winter break to avoid a third wave of infections. In the City they differentiated again: they criticize the traffic light because it does not take into account the tests -whose importance in the health strategy Larreta emphasized in his conference- and they ratified the dates of the winter holidays as they were in the schedule. “Is about give predictability”, They affirmed in the Buenosairean cabinet.

The Government was left in offside with the statements of the Minister of Education who, like the President, maintained that there would be no changes in the criteria. Trotta had already announced that the presence would not be interrupted, when President ordered the closure of schools in mid-April.

This time, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health Daniel gollan He hastened to anticipate that everything was given for the return to presence.

In the Pizzurno Palace they indicated that it was the misinterpretation and that the message was the same as that of the Province and made it known that Gollan went out of the script by making public the announcement that Kicillof was supposed to communicate. Trotta’s sayings were not explained better at the Casa Rosada. “What happened is that since yesterday it went down hard and continues to go down the incidence rate in the AMBA and continues to decline and perhaps Nico I did not know that ”, they pointed out. In Education they insisted that everything is coordinated.

Although they do not say so in public, government officials say it is necessary snatch the flag of presence to Rodríguez Larreta. “Now they are the champions of Education. He is doing politics, but the divestment during the management of (Mauricio) Macri It was a record ”, they say.

Trotta criticized the head of government continuously in recent weeks, like other officials of the Casa Rosada. “Walk the path of irresponsibility and speculation, ”he said Thursday. The minister reiterated to his collaborators the memory of the Federal Council of Education, who did not vote or abide by the City, Córdoba and Mendoza. (Larreta) walks the path of irresponsibility and speculation, ”he said Thursday.

In the Buenos Aires government headquarters, they recall that Education continues to be the authority of the districts, as the Supreme Court recalled in its recent ruling. The City already had defined to allow the partial return to the classrooms of any secondary students outside of the final definition of the national and provincial government.