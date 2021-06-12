The residents of the San Fernando neighborhood of Lorca are opposed to the process of adjudication, under the sale and purchase regime, of the 51 houses and garages of municipal ownership in the residential reconstructed after the earthquakes of 2011. The community of owners accuses the City Council of breaching a pact verbal established eight years ago by which their children would have priority in the award of public housing and the rest of the flats would be for young people who aspired to buy their first home.

The president of the community of owners Fernando Roldán showed a letter sent by the mayor, Diego José Mateos, in which he assures that “regarding the commitment adopted by the previous mayor (Francisco Jódar) I understand that you should ask for explanations from whoever committed at the time ”, since those promises do not appear in any official document.

«He has told us that words are carried by the wind. The mayor is doing things his way and harms the neighbors, “complained one of the members of the board of directors, Adrián Ruiz, this Saturday. The draw for the flats will take place in the first half of July and there are 130 candidates admitted, half of them of foreign origin.

The residents of the neighborhood showed their indignation because in the list there are only four applicants who are children of owners, although almost 40 made applications that have been rejected by the City Council. Some have been left out of the process for very little, such as María García’s daughter who “has not reached the minimum income because she has been in ERTE for three months. It is very unfair, “he lamented.

The Councilor for Development, Isabel Casalduero, told LA VERDAD that the admission of the participants in the contest has been done in strict compliance with the specifications that were approved with the participation of the political parties and made known to the neighbors. at the time. He recalled that the neighborhood has been rebuilt with six million euros of state contribution and that the end of the houses has to be social. He denied the existence of previous agreements signed with the neighbors on the adjudication procedure.