Juan Espadas has with his party companion whom he aspires to dethrone more than one point in common. The two grew up in humble neighborhoods of Seville, both are graduates in Law, Catholics and brothers and also opt for Betis their football preferences. The coincidences don’t end there. Like Susana Díaz, Espadas, 55, has spent his entire life dedicated to politics and the management of public affairs. He began working as a legal advisor for the then Environment Agency at only 23 years old, eight before the mayor of Dos Hermanas, Francisco Toscano, noticed him and signed him for the PSOE of Andalusia. From that beginning as an advisor, Espadas’ work and political life was linked to the Board. Between 2004 and 2008 he was Deputy Minister of the Environment and after the elections of that year, then-President Manuel Chaves appointed him Minister of Housing and Land Management.

The current mayor of Seville assures that it was in that position, from where he promoted supra-municipal plans of the main Andalusian cities, where he acquired a deep knowledge of the community that he now presents as a guarantee to run for the presidency. His collaborators highlight from him that when it comes to negotiating, he does not leave the table until he reaches an agreement.

In 2010 he left the Government because the PSOE of Seville, led by Díaz, had other plans for him: he saw him as the ideal person to keep the mayor’s office of that city for the Socialists. Espadas, who had been appointed senator by autonomous designation, accepted the challenge, but the wear and tear of the PSOE brand in Zapatero’s decline took its toll. The popular Juan Ignacio Zoido obtained an absolute majority and Espadas became head of the opposition. He kept the act of senator, until in 2013 Díaz, who had just relieved José Antonio Griñán on the Board, invited him to hand it over to him.

The journey lasted until 2015, when Espadas won the municipal elections, a victory that he would repeat four years later. The City Council has known how to agree on budgets with both Podemos and Citizens and always assist on the Susanist side, although from a discreet background, to the tough internal battles of his party.Now he demands self-criticism for the loss of the Junta and proposes a renewal Andalusian socialism based on municipalism. He refuses to be a pawn of Pedro Sánchez and assures that the PSOE will only return to govern Andalusia if it learns to listen and leaves its internal battles behind.