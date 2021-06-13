Law enforcement officers in Mexico City found under the house of a former butcher, who is suspected of a series of murders, more than 3,500 bone fragments that may belong to at least 17 people. This is reported on June 13 ABC News…

Bone fragments found under the concrete floor could indicate that the perpetrator chopped the bodies into small pieces to get rid of the evidence, according to forensic experts. The accused could get rid of the evidence in this way, since in the past he was a butcher.

“The analysis shows that at the moment the fragments of bones found may belong to 17 people,” the police said.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was detained on suspicion of the murder of the policeman’s wife – her body was found in the house.

The territory of the site has been studied since May 17. The police plan to investigate the entire land of the precinct.

Earlier, on June 11, the Basmanny Court in Moscow sentenced a 27-year-old Muscovite Alexander Voronin to 14 and a half years in a strict regime colony for the murder of his 26-year-old bride Marina Pankratova.

The investigation established that on July 19, 2020, Voronin was in an apartment in Kolpachny Lane with his fiancée. In the course of a quarrel, which arose on the basis of personal hostile relationships, the killer inflicted at least 80 blows on the girl on various parts of the body, in particular, in the head, trunk and limbs.