The president of USAJoe Biden arrived in England on Wednesday. The week of your first big diplomatic dance can begin.

“America is back,” he declared upon arrival at Mildenhall airfield, where a detachment of American soldiers lives.

Biden was referring to multilateral diplomacy, and called for “the democracies of the world to unite to face current challenges.”

Thursday afternoon served for the meeting with the host of the G7 summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They signed a new “Atlantic Charter”, a document more rhetorical than concrete but by which London and Washington pledge to work together after the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter is a reminder of the original Atlantic Charter that was signed in 1941, in the middle of World War II, by the Englishman Winston Churchill and the American Franklin Roosevelt.

The debate on the role of China

On Friday, when the G7 summit starts, the tenant of the White House will have to go from the muses to the facts and will see that the union of democracies against authoritarian regimes – with an eye on China – generates certain reluctance in Europe.

European foreign ministers view Chinese growth with reluctance, but their colleagues from the ministries of Economy or Trade see the Asian giant as a delicacy.

China collided with Europe by sanctioning European officials. In response, the European Parliament voted a resolution in which it ensures that as long as these sanctions remain in place, it does not intend to start ratifying the investment protection agreement that the European Commission and Beijing announced last December.

Its voice represents that of the 27 Member States. He said that “we have to talk to China” and that the agreement must still be ratified with certain conditions.

Europe does not intend to follow Biden’s hard line towards China for now.

The Hungarian, Polish and Irish foreign ministers have gone to Beijing in recent weeks and others may soon follow.

In addition, the German press anticipates a possible visit by Angela Merkel before the legislative elections on September 26.

A diplomat told the French newspaper this week Le Monde that if three million cars are sold each year in Germany, only the German Volkswagen sells 3.5 million a year in China.

Europe, says a diplomat in Brussels, “should neither radically confront China, as the United States wants, because it is not interested, nor be naive to Beijing. It must maintain the defense of a multipolar world ”.



Joe Biden, with a loaded agenda

Biden has a busy schedule for the next few days.

After the two summit days of the G7, he will have an audience on Sunday with Queen Elizabeth II.

He will attend his first NATO summit on Monday morning in Brussels and a meeting with the leaders of the European Union on Tuesday.

On Wednesday he will have another main course, when he meets in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Wednesday he already warned the Russian that the United States “will respond in a solid way” when Moscow “engages in harmful activities.”

