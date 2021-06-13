The Popular Party of the Region of Murcia organized this Sunday a collection of signatures in Murcia “in defense of the unity of Spain and against pardons.” For this, a table was installed in the Plaza del Romea, which was attended by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, and other leaders of the PP. “Pedro Sánchez cannot be more concerned with pleasing the coup plotters who want to break Spain than with managing the pandemic and the important issues that concern Spaniards,” criticized Miras.

In this sense, the leader of the popular remarked that “the only concern of the President of the Government is to remain in the chair of Moncloa, agreeing at any price with anyone.” “Today from the Region of Murcia, like many Spaniards, we say no to the coup plotters, no to the separatists, not to those who want to break Spain, not to the criminals and those who want to pardon them,” insisted the leader of the regional Executive.

In addition, López Miras argued that “Pedro Sánchez intends to pardon those who have committed crimes by attempting to give a coup to democracy in Spain to break with territorial unity.” For this reason, the collection of signatures was organized with the aim of “telling this Government of the nation that a president cannot be maintained at any price and Pedro Sánchez has to put a stop to the secessionist drift.”

In this situation, López Miras took the opportunity to claim that the Popular Party and its president, Pablo Casado, are “the only solution to curb the drift of the Sánchez Government”, since they would put a brake on the independence roadmap and those coup leaders who tried to break Spain ».