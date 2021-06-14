Courts of violence against women registered 1,491 complaints in the first quarter of the year in the Region of Murcia, practically the same as in the same quarter of 2020, in which they totaled 1,499, according to sources from the high Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU) in a statement.

The Region of Murcia thus becomes the autonomous community with the highest rate of victims of gender violence in all of Spain, with 19.7 per 10,000 women. They are followed by the Balearic Islands (18.5), the Valencian Community (18.3), the Canary Islands (18.2), Andalusia (16.1) and Madrid (15.6).

The territories with a ratio lower than the national average (14.2) were Cantabria and Castilla-La Mancha (12.7), Catalonia (11.9), Navarra (11.7), Asturias (11.6), Basque Country (10.6), La Rioja (10.4), Galicia (10.3), Extremadura (19.1), Aragon (10) and Castilla y León (9.6).

During the first three months of the year, in the Region of Murcia, 222 protection orders were agreed out of the 281 requested, and 205 victims of sexist violence were granted exemption from the obligation to testify.

At the national level, courts of violence against women registered a total of 35,001 complaints in the first quarter, 3.21% less than in the same quarter of 2020, in which they totaled 36,162.

The percentage of complaints filed directly by victims, either at the police station (25,016, 71.47%), or at the court (675, 1.93%), increase with respect to the previous year, going from 70.82% to 73.4% of all registered. In other words, seven out of ten complaints are from the victim herself.

Also taking into account data from the whole country, there is a slight increase in complaints filed by the victim’s next of kin, although these continue to remain at a very low percentage. In the first quarter of 2020 they were 1.69%. This year, between January and March, they represented 2.23%: 458 complaints (1.31%) were filed with the Police and 323 (0.92%) in court.

Evaluations of the president of the Observatory



The president of the Observatory against Domestic and Gender Violence, Ángeles Carmona, dedicated her first words to the memory of the mortal victims of sexist violence and to condemn in an energetic and forceful way this type of crimes, which increased very worryingly after the lifting of the state of alarm, on May 9. Since that day, ten women and a minor have been murdered; Since the beginning of the year, sexist violence has killed 21 people, 18 women and three minors.

The president of the Observatory wanted to make a special mention to the case of the two girls from Tenerife who disappeared on April 27, one of whom was found dead a few days ago. This is the “most cruel and ruthless” manifestation of sexist violence, which the abuser exercises on the children of the victims, in many cases also his children, to cause the greatest pain that can be inflicted on a mother.

For all these reasons, Carmona warned that the decrease, between January and March of this year, in the number of complaints, victims and protection orders does not imply a real decrease in sexist violence in the country. These numbers are still a reflection of the effect caused by the health crisis in this area, where restrictions on mobility were another obstacle for the victims when it came to taking the plunge and reporting. In fact, since the state of alarm was decreed, on March 14 of last year, there has been a more or less marked, but constant, decline in these indicators.

In the opinion of the president of the Observatory, the murders that have occurred since May 9 –one every three days– show that sexist violence was carried out during the health crisis and, with the return to pre-pandemic habits, he showed himself again with all his cruelty.

Restrictions on mobility allowed abusers have absolute control over their victims. With the return to normality, the situation changed: that tight control disappeared and the consequence is one that is appreciated with horror.

Therefore, the president warned that you can’t let your guard down. Not the institutions, whose duty is to protect the victims of sexist violence and not leave these crimes unpunished; Nor does the whole of society, since in the hands of each citizen is the possibility of helping a woman who is suffering abuse.