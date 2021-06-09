The Region of Murcia has registered 57 new positive cases for Covid-19 until 11:59 p.m. this Tuesday, in a day in which there have been no deaths from this cause, as reported by sources from the Ministry of Health.

Thus, the number of deaths registered by this disease remains at 1,604 and the total number of those affected by Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 113,491.

Of the 57 new cases, 28 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 9 to Lorca, 4 to Cartagena, 3 to Calasparra, 3 to Yecla and 2 to La Unión. The rest are spread over various locations.

The number of active cases stands at 652 in the Region of Murcia (24 less compared to the previous day), of which 41 are admitted to hospital centers (three less). Of these, 14 are in intensive care (three less).

The rest, 611, remain in home isolation (21 less) and there are 111,235 people cured, 81 in the last day. In addition, the number of tests carried out continues to grow, specifically 1,130,034 PCR / antigen and 111,492 antibody tests have already been carried out.