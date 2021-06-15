The Government of the Region of Murcia will propose this Wednesday, during the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, that the use of the mask outdoors is not mandatory from July, according to what the president of the regional Executive, Fernando López Miras, made known.

López Miras made this announcement during the signing ceremony of the ‘Collaboration Protocol for the mitigation of the adverse effects derived from the Covid-19 crisis’, signed by the Autonomous Community, the CEOE Foundation and the Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem).

«The vaccination process is progressing at a good pace in the Region of Murcia and very soon it will allow us to reach the population group between 30 and 39 years old “, according to López Miras, who pointed out that, thanks to this,” we can continue to advance with a firm and sure step towards that normality that we so long for, without masks, by less, in open spaces ».

Thus he pointed out that the fact that the use of the mask is not compulsory in open spaces “is something that very soon we will be able to do in the Region of Murcia.” However, in his opinion, it is something that «we must all face as one, as a country decision». “It is time to take another step, to do it with all the precautions, with all the responsibility and with all the guarantees of the experts in Public Health and Epidemiology, who are the ones who have always guided all our decisions”, according to López Miras , who made these statements accompanied by the president of the CEOE Foundation, Fátima Báñez, and the president of Croem, José María Albarracín.

The private sector offers to collaborate in vaccination



Precisely, Báñez pointed out that the most important thing in economic and health terms is to “vaccinate” and explained that Murcian companies want to “add” in this process through the protocol that was presented this Tuesday. The objective, he adds, is “to try to achieve immunity for 70% of the population as soon as possible and to try to win the summer for health and the economy.”

“If we add the capacity of the public sector with the private sector, we could reach up to 20% or even 30% more immunization capacity,” according to Báñez, who recalled that in the Region there are 123 companies with more than 250 workers, as well as 33 mutual centers with more than 300 employees who also have the capacity to help in the long-awaited vaccination.

“In this strategic alliance, we will achieve recovery sooner,” according to Báñez, who explained that the protocol includes tracking and vaccination actions, as well as “communication and awareness.” It also includes a specific program for the vulnerable population that has been left out of the job market due to the pandemic, in order to guide them and find a job as soon as possible.