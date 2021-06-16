The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health notified 66 new infections this Tuesday, seven more than the previous day. With this figure, active cases in the Region of Murcia amount to 496, three more than last Monday. Community health workers performed 2,148 PCR or antigen tests in the last 24 hours, so the positivity rate rises to 3%.

Of the 66 new cases, 16 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 15 to Lorca, 10 to Cartagena, three to Alcantarilla, three to San Pedro del Pinatar, two to Calasparra, two to San Javier, two to Torre Pacheco and two to Totana. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The situation in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia is very similar to that of last Tuesday, with 35 admitted, one less than the previous day. Ten of these patients are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), one less than 24 hours ago.

The Community did not register any deaths due to Covid this Tuesday, so the total number of deaths remains 1,605. Since the start of the pandemic, 113,822 people have been affected by the coronavirus.