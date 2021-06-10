The Autonomous Community, through the General Directorate of Regeneration and Administrative Modernization, attached to the Ministry of Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, has launched the portal of Prior Appointment of the Citizen Attention Service that allows, under the same web address, to obtain a prior appointment at any office and confirm it in real time by SMS and / or email, providing the user at that moment with the number by which they will be called.

The Community ensures that this is an agile, safe and accessible system to all citizens, essential in the current circumstances to comply with health recommendations, channeling citizens’ access to the various services offered in the registry offices of the Regional administration, thus optimizing control over gauges and flows of people in them.

The registry assistance offices that offer this service are: the General Registry of Carm in El Infante; Teniente Flomesta, Plaza Santoña, Juan XXIII, San Cristóbal, and La Fama, in the city of Murcia; Forum I, in Cartagena; Lorca; Calasparra; Santomera and Yecla.

The development of the tool was carried out, with its own resources, by the General Directorate of Informatics and Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Transformation, which began the process at the beginning of 2021. There are already more than 35,000 citizens who have obtained their previous appointment with this new system, which currently offers more than 500 daily appointments for the different services offered by the Community.

The principles that govern the novelties of this appointment manager are, in addition to the convenience for the citizen, the clarity in the information it offers; immediacy, because you confirm the appointment by instantly receiving an SMS message on your mobile or by email with the complete information of the appointment; data security and protection; ease, and better usability.

The services offered by the registration assistance offices of the regional administration are those related to information and assistance in registration matters such as the accreditation of representation by appearance; electronic registration of powers of attorney; registration in the identification and signature system CL @ VE; payment of fees by bank card; issuance and immediate renewal of the large family card; issuance of hunting, river fishing and sea fishing licenses (the latter exclusively in Juan XXIII); and the registration of invoices.