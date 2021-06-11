The low incidence of Covid-19 and the progress of the vaccination campaign make the regional government have great hopes for this summer’s tourist campaign, according to the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, who presented a report on the evolution of the sector in the first half of this year 2021 during the weekly meeting of the Governing Council, held yesterday.

The rebound in domestic demand is the reason for these optimistic forecasts. Ortuño took stock and pointed out that, between January and April, the Region of Murcia registered the third best degree of hotel occupancy in the entire country, only behind the Balearic and Canary archipelagos. At present, the good trend continues and the hotels on the Costa Cálida already have more than 60% of their places reserved for this summer season. At the end of this month, announced the head of Tourism, 100% of the large hotel establishments on the coast of the Region will be open, which foresees a “strong rebound” with respect to the occupancy achieved in 2020.

The Minister of Tourism advanced that the forecasts that the regional government manages indicate that this summer the figure of 1,260,000 visitors may be exceeded in the Region, which would mean recovering 75% of the tourists who came in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

Marcos Ortuño regrets that if the Region does not have a “safe corridor” with the United Kingdom, it is because of Pedro Sánchez



In this sense, a key factor to relaunch the tourism sector will be the return of cruises to Cartagena from June 19. In total, there are ten cruises that the Port already has scheduled until October, with about 18,000 total passengers.

foreign tourism



In his opinion, the “great unknown” for the complete reactivation is found in the return of international tourism, something for which he blamed the Government of Pedro Sánchez. “The Region could have a safe corridor with the United Kingdom, but the central Executive has not done its homework” and this means, according to Ortuño, that the British country does not include Spain in its list of safe destinations. The United Kingdom contributes half of the foreign tourists that the Region receives. Ortuño values ​​the losses that the sector will suffer at 450 million euros per year if the flow with Great Britain is not reactivated promptly.

“This situation makes us lose new opportunities every week that passes in front of other international markets,” complains Marcos Ortuño, who considers “urgent” to recover tourism with the United Kingdom to avoid destroying economic possibilities. “The Executive of Pedro Sánchez has been characterized during the pandemic for being late in making decisions, for an absolute abandonment of his responsibilities and for being correct only when he rectifies, before the outcry of all those who oppose his proposals,” he concluded Marcos Ortuño.