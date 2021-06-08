The Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the “Coalition of Hope” signed today at the authority’s headquarters a memorandum of understanding to enhance the state’s role in addressing the “Covid-19” pandemic globally, by providing high-speed logistical solutions to transport medical aid, medicines, personal protection equipment and hospital supplies related to limiting the outbreak of the pandemic. For many countries, in addition to providing for other health needs.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the “Coalition of Hope” will deliver the UAE Red Crescent’s health aid to all countries determined by the authority, while providing other logistical services such as transportation, shipping and warehousing, in addition to enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the humanitarian and other development fields. Develop an initial framework for the future partnership between the two parties in accordance with the detailed agreements that will be concluded and signed later. The memorandum is considered a general framework governing the relationship of the two sides through the exchange of experiences, ideas and future cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Red Crescent, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General, and Captain Muhammad Juma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Coalition and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi stressed that the memorandum embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the Red Crescent Authority, in weaving meaningful and constructive partnerships with national companies and institutions to coordinate their programs and unify their positions towards humanitarian issues of common interest, and adopt the best solutions to deal with and treat it.

He said that the memorandum of understanding stemmed from the desire of the two parties and their keenness to work together to enhance the initiatives undertaken by the UAE under the directives of its wise leadership to help countries facing great challenges in addressing the Corona pandemic on their territories and limiting its spread, stressing that the UAE presented a unique model in this regard, and dealt with The pandemic is in its various stages as a global crisis that transcends countries and continents, and its fight is not limited to the national level only, but extends to all other human societies, and from this deep strategic understanding, the UAE set out to address the pandemic globally, and stand by other countries to reach the stage of recovery.

Al-Falahi pointed out that the memorandum opens wider horizons for cooperation and strengthening the partnership between the authority and the Al-Amal coalition in this regard, and represents an advanced step in the field of cooperation between state institutions through joint projects and integrated programs that meet their aspirations in the humanitarian field. He expressed the Red Crescent’s welcome to its partnership with the “Coalition of Hope”… praising the role it plays in promoting humanitarian values ​​and initiatives, and supporting areas of partnership between the public and private sectors. He added, “This partnership, with its valuable contents and noble goals, adds a new dimension and a qualitative leap. in the humanitarian and development programs and initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent.

For his part, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Red Crescent to provide essential medical supplies and services to those who need them around the world. Our work together allows the integration of the Crescent’s expertise in humanitarian work with the strategic capabilities of the Hope Coalition for being a global center for logistics and science. Our collective efforts will have the ability to provide support and medical solutions to 3.6 billion people around the world, and through this cooperation we will help provide relief to those who need it most.”