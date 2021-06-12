The administration of US President Joe Biden decided not to hold a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the meeting of the two leaders in Geneva due to the bad experience of former US President Donald Trump. It is reported by RIA News citing the New York Times.

According to the publication, the Russian side supported the idea of ​​a joint press conference, but “representatives from the Biden administration remember how Putin surpassed Trump in Helsinki.”

The previous Russia-US summit was held in 2018, according to Senator John McCain, “it was one of the most shameful speeches of the American president in his memory.”

The summit of Putin and Biden will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16. The joint event between the leaders of the two countries will be the first since Biden took office.

Earlier, the Kremlin announced plans to hold a separate press conference of the Russian president in Geneva after it became known about Biden’s decision to talk to journalists on his own.