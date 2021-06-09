The idea is from the director of the fan-film based on Uncharted and starring Nathan Fillion. It will reach the whole world in 2022.

You will surely remember a fan-film short film based on Uncharted and starring Nathan Fillion, the Castle actor who has been claimed for years to give life to good old Drake. The director of that creation is called Allan ungar and now he continues to look at video games from his own perspective, announcing the creation of a new digital entertainment service focused on streaming technology.

Write down the name of Binge, in case it starts ringing loudly. It is already available in Australia and plans to expand around the world in 2022, hosting “Premium original series and shows inspired by video games and creators”. The aforementioned Ungar is the content director and is very clear about what he wants.

Its author wants Binge to be a love letter to video games“The Uncharted movie with Nathan Fillion was designed to be a Love Letter for the gaming community, but also to show that there was a place for these kinds of adaptations, “says the creative, who adds:” Now we are delighted to bring that same passion and fandom to Binge. But the most important, create an opportunity for players around the world actively contribute and help define the future of gaming entertainment with us. “

From Binge they are clear that they want their content to respect “the fans and the games they are inspired by.” Also, the platform has a function called Squad Parties that allow users to watch content together and earn rewards for doing it. We will still have to wait a while to find out more and check the acceptance of this service, which they call “the future of video game entertainment.”

