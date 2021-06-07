El Rayo has sneaked into the playoff final on their own merits and after a tie in which, practically, it happened through all the states. He swept Leganés in the first leg, showing an extraordinary punch and pulling the bolt back (3-0), and he knew how to suffer, after the early goal of Rober Ibáñez, and compete by managing the times in the return Butarque (1-2). And that the pepineros started as the favorites, presenting as credentials their win over Zaragoza (0-5) and their streak of eight games without losing, in which they had only conceded two goals. In these, lightning, cinderella of these crosses, had qualified, thanks to the defeat of Sporting and after having fallen at the hands of Lugo (0-1).

Your reaction has come at the best time. Between April and May, those of Iraola chained five days without winning —Three draws (Logroñés, Albacete and Leganés) and two defeats (Mirandés and Sabadell) – and doubts loomed over Vallecas more than ever. The results did not arrive and neither did the game convince, to the point that the continuity of the coach was in question.. He finally followed and the team pulled up. Since then, he has had five wins in the last six games.

The Basque coach has found his eleven type (Luca under sticks; Advíncula, Saveljich, Catena and Fran García, in defense; Óscar and Comesaña, in the core; ahead, Isi, Trejo and Álvaro; and Qasmi as a reference above), the one lined up against Oviedo, Castellón and Lugo. Of course, Advíncula’s march with his team has upset him against Leganés.

Now Rayo will face Girona, the set more in the form of Second, but you have earned the right to dream. “The people are content. We have a very important opportunity, but we still have the hardest part. Favourite? By numbers, Girona. He has the advantage of playing the second leg at home, but we are fine, I trust. We are where we wanted to be ”, explained Iraola.

The franjirroja squad sticks to the ‘Yes, we can’. Also the hobby, to which the coach made an appeal, in the face of the momentous appointment on Sunday (Vallecas, 9:00 p.m.): “Having the fans is essential for us. Changes a lot. It is one of our strengths ”.