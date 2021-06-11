The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah has obliged social media influencers and celebrities in the emirate to regularize their conditions in the field of commercial media activities, by obtaining a license, confirming that violators will be referred to the Public Prosecution.

The circular, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, stated that influencers and celebrities of social networking sites in Ras Al Khaimah, who engage in advertising activities on a commercial basis, through social media, must reconcile their status, and obtain the necessary licenses from the Media Licensing Department in the Ministry of Culture. and young people, before starting their activities in the field of commercial advertising.

The circular added that influencers and celebrities must obtain a license to practice economic activity from the department, adding that the Commercial Control and Protection Department will monitor commercial activities, and issue a violation of “practicing economic activity without a license” against influencers and celebrities on social networking sites who are not committed to registration. In the event of non-compliance with the conditions, criminal reports will be issued against the violators, and they will be referred to the Public Prosecution to take appropriate measures.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

