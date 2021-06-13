Nicaraguan police arrested opposition activist Tamara Dávila on Saturday night, while the house of the former Sandinista guerrilla was surrounded on Sunday Dora Maria Tellez, a staunch opponent of Daniel Ortega’s government, political spokesmen reported.

The police confirmed in a statement the arrest of Dávila, whom they are investigating “for carrying out acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination ”, and “request foreign sanctions”, the same charges that are imputed to seven other opposition leaders arrested in recent days, including four presidential candidates.

Dávila is a leader of the opposition movement UNAMOS, formerly the Sandinista Renovation Movement (MRS), a dissent from the Sandinista Front party led by Ortega. He is also part of the opposition Blue and White National Unity (UNAB), created after the social unrest of April 2018.

Meanwhile, UNAMOS spokespersons reported that the police surrounded Téllez’s house on Sunday morning, founder and leader of the MRS, south of Managua. In the house is Téllez and also the opposition Ana Margarita Vijil.

Dora Maria Téllez. AFP photo

“Earrings of Ana Margarita Vijil and Dora María. Drones have already entered the property” Olama Hurtado, UNAB spokeswoman, reported in a chat with journalists.

The commander

Tellez, 65, He was a guerrilla commander of the Sandinista Front. At age 22, in 1978, he stormed the National Palace of Nicaragua, where Congress was in session under the government of the dictator Anastasio Somoza. The notorious assault led by Edén Pastora (Commander “Cero”), who died last year, allowed the release of dozens of imprisoned guerrillas.

She was Minister of Health in the first government of the Sandinista Front (1979-1990), but years later she left that party after harshly criticizing Ortega’s leadership. whom he has called “caudillo” and “dictator”. Ortega returned to power in 2007 and in 2009 the MRS was outlawed.

After the social unrest of April 2018, Ortega accused Téllez and the MRS of being the “instigators” of the protests that the government described as a “failed coup” to overthrow the Sandinista leader, who is seeking his third re-election in the November 7 elections.

The journalist Christian Chamorro, daughter of former President Violeta Chamorro and favorite according to polls to face Ortega in the elections, has been under house arrest since June 2, investigated for alleged “money laundering,” while opposition candidates Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro were sent to preventive detention in the last week.

The Prosecutor’s Office points out the opponents of having traveled to the United States to “request sanctions” against some 31 officials and those close to Ortega. The most recent sanctions were applied this week by the Treasury Department against his daughter Camila Ortega Murillo and three other senior government officials.

The opposition affirms that Ortega wants to eliminate his opponents from the electoral process because he _assures_ “fears” losing the elections. Daniel Ortega, who will turn 76 in November, has been in power for almost 15 years and is betting on his third reelection for a fourth consecutive term.

The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will analyze the situation in Nicaragua next Tuesday.

Source: AP and AFP

PB