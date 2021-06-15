The Queen – The queen: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, June 15, 2021, at 9.20 pm on La7, The Queen, the 2006 film directed by Stephen Frears, starring Helen Mirren and Michael Sheen, nominated for six Oscars in 2007, of which no ‘was awarded one, the one went to Helen Mirren as Best Actress. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
United Kingdom, May 1997. After 18 years of Conservative administration, Scotland’s Tony Blair, a senior member of Labor, becomes Prime Minister of Her Majesty’s Government, and prepares to be greeted with coldness and detachment by Queen Elizabeth II. On August 31 of the same year, in Paris, Lady Diana died in a car accident. The British people are heartbroken by the death of the people’s princess, while the royal family and the sovereign herself remain on vacation, entrenching themselves in a silence that their subjects do not like at all, returning to Buckingham Palace only a week after the event.
The Queen: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of The Queen, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors and their respective roles:
- Helen Mirren: Queen Elizabeth II
- Michael Sheen: Tony Blair
- James Cromwell: Prince Philip
- Sylvia Syms: Queen Mother
- Alex Jennings: Charles, Prince of Wales
- Helen McCrory: Cherie Blair
- Roger Allam: sir Robin Janvrin
- Lola Peploe: Sir Janvrin’s secretary
- Tim McMullan: Stephen Lamport
- Douglas Reith: Lord Airlie
- Earl Cameron: portrait painter
- Lady Diana Spencer: herself (archive images)
- Charles Spencer, 9th Count Spencer: himself (archive images)
- Tracey Ullman: herself (archive images)
Streaming and tv
Where to see The Queen – The Queen live on TV and live streaming The film, as mentioned, airs today – June 15, 2021 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the La7 website.
