Telemundo announced in 2020 that La Reina del Sur would have a third season. Kate del Castillo will return as Teresa Mendoza.

Days ago, we announced that fiction has already started its recordings in Bolivia, the country where the production arrived to record some of its chapters. Carlos Villegas, one of the directors, posted a photo from the set.

Carlos Villegas, director of La reina del 3, shared a photo from the shoot. Photo: @ sevive / Instagram

With the production underway, more than one wonders what will happen to the protagonist, but above all: can she finally defeat Epifanio Vargas?

What is The Queen of the South 3 about? What will happen to Teresa Mendoza?

People en Español shared the official synopsis of The Queen of the South 3, series, which, like its two previous installments, promises to keep its audience on the edge of their seats every night.

For now, it is known that its plot will take a time jump of 4 years compared to the previous season. During this time, Teresa Mendoza has been confined in a maximum security prison, after being indicted for the murders of three DEA anti-drug agents. Once again, the drug trafficker is separated from her beloved daughter, Sofía (Isabella Sierra).

Those who will help Teresa get out of jail will be her great friends, Oleg and Jonathan, who will implement a plan to take her to Mexico. Here, the three of them will be met with a bitter surprise: Epifanio Vargas, a character played by Humberto Zurita, is now president.

Everything indicates that Teresa Mendoza, the so-called “Queen of the South,” will embark on her most dangerous mission yet, one that will take her throughout Latin America.

Release date of The Queen of the South 3

Carlos Villegas, head of the series, announced that the production began its recordings, so the fiction is expected to arrive at the end of 2021 or at the beginning of 2022.