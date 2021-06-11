One of the most anticipated series on Telemundo for this year is La reina del sur season 3. With Kate del Castillo once again as the protagonist, the production has already started its work and is in Bolivia recording its first scenes.

With the good numbers in the rating accompanying the series, the television station reported in 2020 that Teresa Mendoza would return to the liking of the fans.

First images of The Queen of the South 3

“Officially La Reina del Sur 3 starts today. We are in bolivia”Kate del Castillo expressed excitedly on May 31 on Instagram, confirming the start of the project.

Thanks to the scenes being recorded in local markets and streets, several followers of the series have been sharing moments of the production on social networks. A video, where Teresa Mendoza is seen once again confronting her enemies, has been published. The sequence was recorded in the Lanza market in La Paz, Bolivia.

In another recording, Teresa can be seen with two of her unconditional friends, Oleg (Antonio Gil) and Jonathan (Tiago Correa), talking inside an establishment.

What will happen in the third season of The Queen of the South?

According to People en Español, the story will narrate the life of the famous drug trafficker four years after the last scene of the previous installment.

With Teresa Mendoza confined in a maximum security prison after being convicted by the US justice for the murder of three DEA agents, those who will come to her rescue will be Oleg and Jonathan. The three will travel to Mexico where they will find a surprise: Epifanio Vargas is now president of that country.

La reina del sur 3 is expected to arrive on Telemundo in late 2021 or early 2022.