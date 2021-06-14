The quarterer singer Damián Córdoba made his discharge this Sunday for the show that he gave the day before in a bar in the Cordovan capital, which caused a scandal and the closure of the premises for not having respected the restrictions that govern the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that was broadcast from his environment on social networks, the musician gave his version of what happened, he expressed “regret” for “the impulse” he felt to act and asked “apologies”.

“I am very sad for everything that is being said, for everything that happened, for everything that is being said. Here I am to show my face and to tell you what really happened yesterday Saturday, “Cordoba began his exhibition.

The artist said that “a message came from one of the owners” of the bar to invite him to lunch and he went with a friend. There, they “waited for him with an outdoor table“.

“While I was having lunch, a DJ was playing music. After we finished having lunch, two girls come up to sing. At that moment, one of the owners came up to me and asked me if I wanted to sing. I told him no, that he was calm, that he had come to lunch and that everything was fine, that I thanked him and nothing more, “he explained.

Later, “another of the owners” of the business now closed, insisted on the request and, according to Córdoba, he refused again. But the other diners started too to ask for a show.

“People started clapping, they started to whistle, and believe me they put me between a rock and a hard place. And you know me very well: I am an artist and the impulse was stronger, and I went up, “he admitted.

The images that were released of his mini recital show everyone present without distancing, or masks, and even doing a little train.

“When I got up, I started to sing and the people were calm, each one in his place. At a certain moment, I began to see that some began to get up and I said inside: ‘this is not OK’. I decided to get off and go, that was it, “he said.

In addition, he clarified that he is not “the owner of the premises and that there was no hiring of any kind”.

“I apologize, I am very sorry for what happened and I want to thank you all infinitely for the endurance that you always do to me, “concluded the message from Córdoba.

The lack of control in a Cordoba bar with the Damián Córdoba show. Video capture

A dangerous and out of place little train

The show forbidden and dangerous Damián Córdoba was at the local “Visionaire Ruin Bar”, located at Av Ambrosio Olmos at 530, in the Cordovan capital.

The residents of the neighborhood alerted the Police, which in turn notified the Municipality of Córdoba of the incident. The authorities found that in the bar protocols were not respected, for which a fine was issued and the business was closed.

In the videos uploaded by those who participated in the event, the quarterer can be seen singing on top of a stage and several young people having fun, doing the popular “little train” and without no sanitary protection measure no protocols.

“The police reported him and we went to the place. We made the minutes for violation of article 81 bis of the Coexistence Code. There were tables with more than four people, and lack of distancing, among other contraventions, ”confirmed Julio Suárez, head of the Directorate of Public Shows of the capital city, in a talk with Doce-TV.

The official also revealed that when the municipalities arrived at the premises, the singer had already retired.

The images enraged social media. Just nine days ago, Córdoba, along with other local singers, participated in an official spot of the Municipality of Córdoba asking respect care against the coronavirus.

“Soon, artists and dancers are going to meet again. But in the meantime, we want to ask you to take care of yourself“was the message from Córdoba for the Quartet Day.

In the province, for several weeks the ban on public shows -Until Friday June 18-. Activity is only allowed in open-air bars and restaurants, with reduced capacity and with four people per table until 7pm.

In the last weekend, the police deactivated 169 social gatherings and even arrested 13 youtubers in Villa Carlos Paz, who violated current regulations and were in a house participating in a reality show.

This Sunday, with 1,555 confirmed cases, Córdoba was the second province with the most infections informed, only behind the Province of Buenos Aires.

DB