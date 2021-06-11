VTimes Edition (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent), created by former journalists of “Vedomosti” and announced the closure, promised to return. The message appeared in Telegram-channel publication.

“We are leaving, but we do not say goodbye,” the team addressed the readers.

The journalists noted that they tried to ensure that their readers received “accurate information, deep analysis, interesting, non-standard opinions.” The report also said that some workers decided to leave the profession after the closure of the publication, but others are ready to continue.

“So don’t switch the channel, don’t rush to unsubscribe from us. We will be back very soon – under a different name, but with the same agenda and rules. VTimes is dead, long live … We will not tell the name yet. But it will start with V, ”the appeal says.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the news of the closure of VTimes. According to Peskov, today the media are quickly opening and closing. He noted that journalists “will find a place for themselves in other journalistic collectives.”

VTimes announced the closure on June 3.

The Vedomosti team decided to launch the VTimes online project in the summer of 2020. In mid-May 2021, the Ministry of Justice included the publication in the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent.