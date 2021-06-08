The mess with the vaccination of national team players continues, as the Public Health Commission (CSP), which was supposed to give the process the green light today, has decided to inhibit itself, leaving the final decision in the hands of the Government.

It will be the Executive who will say yes to the process, which will allow the players of Spain to skip the list and access the doses before the Eurocup begins next Friday. If nothing goes wrong, Health will give its approval in the next few hours, as announced yesterday by Minister Rodríguez Uribes and confirmed shortly after by José Manuel Franco, president of the CSD, at an informative breakfast.

As this media has learned, the majority of the members of the CSP have opined that the matter was not the responsibility of that body and they have not voted on it, leaving the issue settled. They have not liked that the focus has been placed on the commission, charging them with a responsibility that did not correspond to them.

The approval of the CSP is not necessary for the immunization process of athletes to take place, something that will surely happen between Wednesday and Thursday at the latest.

Spain learned last Sunday the positive of Sergio Busquets for coronavirus, which endangered his participation in the Eurocup. In addition, fear ran through the bowels of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas, as it was feared that an outbreak would leave the team out of the tournament. In principle, the rest of the PCR have been negative, and the players train individually until the quarantine ends.