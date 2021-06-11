The public debt of the Region of Murcia stood in the 10,839 million euros in the first quarter of the year, which represents 37.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the cFourth highest percentage by communities, only lower than those of Valencia (49.4%), Castilla-La Mancha (41%) and Catalonia (38%).

In this way, the public debt of the Region has experienced a growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, when it stood at 10,182 million, 34.9% of GDP.

At the national level, the debt of all public administrations rose in the first quarter to the all-time high of 1,392,733 million euros, reaching a record of 125.3% of GDP, according to data from the Bank of Spain published this Friday.

In the last year, public debt has increased by 168,213 million euros, which represents a rebound of 13.7%, as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis, which has cut revenues and raised expenditures to finance the approved support measures.

In this way, the public debt marked its all-time high in the first quarter of this year, after the rebound that began already in the first months of 2020 with the decree of the state of alarm, when it climbed to 99.1% of GDP.

Consequently, the The ratio of public debt to GDP stands at 125.3%, which represents 5.4 percentage points more than the closing figure for 2020, when it reached 119.9% ​​of GDP.

The data set in the first quarter (125.3% of GDP) already exceeds the Government’s objective for the whole year (119.5%), although from the Economy they clarify that in the first months of the year emissions always accelerate due to the highest amortizations in April and thatSubsequently, the figure will converge towards the objective established in the Stability Plan.

Social Security increases its debt by more than 30,000 million



The debt of the administrations of the Social Security escalated until the 85,355 million euros between January and March, for which it marked its historical record, adding 30,330 million more in a single year, with an increase of 55.1%. The ratio of GDP rises to a record 7.7%, as a consequence of the higher expenses it has had to face to protect families and companies.