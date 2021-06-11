The Vice President and Minister of Social Policy, Isabel Franco, visited the facilities of the Therapeutic community of Proyecto Hombre, which were recently expanded in the Murcian district of El Palmar, in order to learn about residential resources for the treatment of people with addiction problems.

The intervention carried out in this center Proyecto Hombre is based on the bio-psychosocial model, centered on the person and their development, and which states that biological, psychological and social factors play an important role in human functioning, both in the context of the disease and in the perception of it, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

There are currently 25 residents in this therapeutic community, due to the exceptional situation that is being seen due to the pandemic, but the inspection service of the Ministry of Social Policy is already finalizing the process for the modification of the administrative authorization for the expansion of places going from the 34 places currently available to 50, “something that may become a reality in the coming days,” reported Isabel Franco.

During her visit, the counselor stressed that “the regional government is with the work carried out by Proyecto Hombre and also with the recovery of people who suffer from an addiction and need this multidisciplinary service that is offered here and to which today I want to acknowledge and thank his work. The duration of treatment in this therapeutic community is usually about 6 months, although it depends on each particular case and situation. In fact, the profile of the people who reside in this center is, by sex, mostly men.

Being only 13.7 percent of the residents women, and with little academic training in both cases. 74.13 percent have basic studies, 12.6 percent are graduates, and the rest attended intermediate studies. Most of them have been people with more or less stable jobs until the consumption of some substance has interfered in a decisive way and they have had to leave work, so quite a few arrive with sick leave, according to the organization’s data.

The type of substance most commonly consumed is cocaine, with a total of 70.68 percent of the cases treated in this therapeutic community, followed by alcohol with 20.68 percent. It is also noteworthy that 43 percent of all residents are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder concurrent with dependence.

The problems derived from the addictions that are dealt with in Proyecto Hombre do not only come from the consumption of substances, also in this community they give assistance to people with gambling addiction and with which a more specific work is carried out, aimed at identifying the rituals of the game and controlling the anxiety associated with the desire to play.

This entity has been developing all kinds of programs, workshops and interventions for 25 years with both those affected and their families. Offering them care, advice and training also aimed at the prevention of addictions and adapting to different groups, pathologies and types of addictions. Not forgetting, in addition to addiction to substance use and gambling, the most recent ones, such as gambling or online gambling, which in many cases affect very young people.