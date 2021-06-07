The Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, questioned the return to face-to-face classes after the expiration of the DNU next Friday, due to the “very high level” of coronavirus cases that the province of Buenos Aires still has.

“We are at very high levels. In principle, according to the objective parameters established by the DNU of the Nation, in most of the districts of the Province I would not be recommended the return to the presence with today’s numbers “, explained the official, in dialogue with FM Futurock.

In this sense, he added: “We have two weeks of falling cases, but from a very high peak … Now we are in the 10,000 daily cases.”

After reaching 12 thousand infections per day in mid-May, the official acknowledged “a decrease of 17%” in the cases after the strong restrictions implemented by the Government, although it has not yet confirmed the return to the classroom.

Empty classrooms, a postcard that is repeated in several provinces of the country. Photo: José Gutierrez

In any case, he left the door open to begin negotiations with the national government and the City of Buenos Aires in the coming days: “It is a discussion that we are going to have to come up with with the national government and, in the case of the AMBA, try to coordinate with the City Government “.

“Our intention is always to have classes. There has not been a single day that there have not been classes in the Province of Buenos Aires since the pandemic began, obviously in different ways. Those cases in which it was possible, were taught in person, in others cases were done by remote means, “he concluded.

His sayings are in line with what Governor Axel Kicillof said, who assured that if necessary “new measures will be taken” to stop the advance of the virus.

“If necessary, new measures will be taken, because if the system does not overflow or there are thousands of infected and hundreds of deaths,” Kicillof said when asked in Radius 10 regarding how the measures will continue to be administered in the district.

According to official figures, coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,669,915 after being confirmed 4,479 new infections in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health reported 41,711 people who died since the start of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

Likewise, it was reported that 8,621,954 Buenos Aires signed up to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

AFG