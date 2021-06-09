Without face-to-face classes, with night restrictions and traffic controls. This is the panorama of the province of Buenos Aires due to the pandemic, which could extend over the next few weeks. This was hinted by the Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, who slipped “three or four weeks” more measures to lower the cases of coronavirus.

Although the official stressed that infections decreased by 17% Due to the measures adopted, he assured that there would be no new openings after the expiration of the presidential DNU next Friday.

“At the moment we are not in a position to open more. There are very high levels of cases and what has been seen is that closing a little has an effect and also opening a little has its effect, “said Kreplak.

In dialogue with Radio 10, the official continued: “I think it would be three or four more weeks to sustain these types of restrictions and see if after that time we have enough immunization to think something different.”

