The Public Prosecutor asks 22 years in jail for the accused of killing another woman by setting her on fire after spraying her with gasoline in Murcia, according to the qualification letter from the Public Ministry to which Europa Press has had access.

The trial is held in the Third Section of the Provincial Court, based in Murcia, starting at 10:30 am next Monday, when the constitution of the Popular Jury is scheduled.

The events date back to 11:30 p.m. on September 15, 2018, when the accused – of legal age and with numerous criminal records that cannot be counted for the purposes of recidivism – was in the vicinity of a hamburger restaurant in the Atalayas area, in Murcia, and got into a fight with the 36-year-old mortal victim, in which they came to physical aggression.

Three days later, at 6:00 p.m. on September 18, the defendant went to the victim’s home after having decided to end his life, according to the Prosecutor. The defendant, who was carrying a knife and a bottle of gasoline, went to the address located on the street Polígono de la Paz de Murcia, where the victim was with his family. Upon arrival, she went upstairs very upset and aggressive and knocked on the door shouting for the victim to come out, but a neighbor, seeing her in these conditions, threw her out of the building.

However, the accused did not give up her plan and returned to the house knocking on the door again, stating that she only wanted to speak with the woman with whom she had fought days ago. When the victim opened the door, the defendant sprayed her with gasoline in a surprise manner and without the possibility of her reacting. He then set it on fire with a lighter and left the scene.

Immediately, his partner and his mother came to the aid of the victim, who managed to put out the fire. The victim remained sitting on the ground and had time to identify her attacker before being transferred to the hospital. The victim, who had five minor children, died at around 12:30 p.m. on September 19 with third degree burns on 70% of the body surface.

As a result of the events, her 37-year-old partner suffered injuries consisting of second-degree burns on the back of both hands and in the anterior region of the upper third of the right leg, which took 15 days of moderate damage to heal. leaving scars on his hands and right leg as a sequel.

The mother of this man was also injured, with superficial second-degree burns on two fingers of the left hand and in the region of the left wrist. In addition, he suffered first degree burns on the first finger of the same hand, which required 10 days to heal and required a referral to psychiatry due to anxiety-depressive symptoms. In addition, he had a secondary anxiety-depression and small scars on his left wrist. Likewise, it suffered damage to the house as a result of the fire that has been valued at 700 euros.

The prosecutor considers that the accused is the author of a crime of murder in which there are no modifying circumstances, for which he asks for the penalty of 22 years in prison, probation for a period of five years and the payment of costs.

In addition, the Prosecutor asks that the accused compensate the husband of the deceased with 6,300 euros for the injuries, in 90,000 euros for the death of his wife and 700 euros for damages. In addition, he asks me to pay 1,930 euros to the mother-in-law for the injuries and 90,000 euros to each of the five minor children with legal interests.