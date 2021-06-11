The Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange (BCBA) increased the corn production estimate by 2 million tons for this season -from 46 to 48 million- due to the fact that the yields registered in Córdoba are above initial expectations.

To date, 37.8% of the suitable area has been collected, after surveying a weekly advance of 3.7 percentage points, registering the best results in the provinces of Córdoba and Santa Fe.

Productivities of late plantings and second occupation exceed estimates for the beginning of the season in sectors of the center and north of the national agricultural area.

Meanwhile, the soybean harvest forecast remained at 43.5 million tons, with a decrease of 11.2% compared to the previous season.

If these projections materialize, the oilseed harvest will be 5.5 million tons below what was obtained in the 2019/20 season when it reached 49 million tons.

The positive news for soybeans is that the good weather continues to favor the progress of threshing work.

“Harvesting progress covered 98.9% of the suitable surface, estimating an accumulated production so far of 43.1 million tons. 187 million hectares remain to be harvested, of which 29.4% is concentrated in the Northeast region (NEA) “, stated the entity.

Regarding the sowing of wheat, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange pointed out that “the work gained momentum and reached an inter-weekly progress of 19.4 percentage points, covering 36.5% of the projected area in 6.5 million hectares for the cycle 2021/22 “.

However, the entity warned that “an interannual delay of -5.2 points remains, due to the lack of humidity in the north of the country and sources of excess water in the center of the agricultural area.”

“The interruption in the work puts at risk the fulfillment of the initial planting plans. However, the improvement of the water reserves in the rest of the agricultural area promotes a greater intention of sowing the cereal,” concluded the Exchange.