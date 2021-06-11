There is no going back. The professionalization of women’s football is very close to being a reality. As announced last week in the Congress of Deputies by the Secretary of State for Sports, José Manuel Franco, the professional jump will be effective as of June 15. For that date, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has convened a meeting of its Board of Directors in which the “approval of the professionalization of the women’s football league” will take place.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 am in the Main Hall of the CSD. A place that will host a historic moment for Spanish sport which, from that moment on, will have its first professional league in the female category. A fact that represents the great growth of women’s football in this country, that boasts of having in its territory teams like Barça, current Champions of the Champions for the first time in the history of this sport.

The meeting will not be public and there will be no press conference or questions after it. The CSD has only summoned graphic media for the appointment, in which images of the meeting can be taken at the beginning and at the end of it. In this way, There will not be a coming-out that will stage the great step that it takes for women’s football to be professional in its highest category.

Professionalization starts with the ‘Liga Ellas’



It should be remembered that the main characteristics of the new competition, Of which there are still several unknowns to be resolved, such as knowing which independent entity will be in charge of its management. Irene Lozano already announced on March 25, just before leaving her position as president of the CSD, the creation of the Liga Ellas, name chosen for the first professional league of Spanish women’s football.

In addition, it was detailed that it will have 16 teams and that it will follow a model inspired by the men’s league. Despite the latter, the CSD will lead the implementation of the competition with supervision during the first three seasons, expecting a progressive transition that will begin next season 2021-22.

There will also be in this management a coordination agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and that an independent marketer for the main assets, with the aim of ending the war for audiovisual rights in women’s football. For its part, it was detailed that there will be an Ellas Foundation linked to the competition itself.