Consumer prices rose sharply in the 12 months to May in the United States, with an increase of 5%, the highest in 13 years in the same period, a fact that fuels fears of lasting inflation in the country.

Eat in a restaurant it costs 4% more than a year ago. Clothing rose 5.6%. And used cars are almost 30% more expensive, while gasoline is up 56.2%.

A year ago, in the midst of the pandemic, few Americans went to the restaurant or to the mall, and the cars were stored. The difference is big between Low prices a year ago at the beginning of the pandemic and today.

The demand grows, since a good part of the population is vaccinated and has money thanks to official aid. They begin to go out and consume. At the same time, the global supply chain is disrupted, delivery times are increasing, and this pushes prices up.



Eating at a restaurant costs 4 percent more than last year. Photo Bloomberg

The strongest increase recorded is in car rentals, whose price is more than double that of May 2020.

The rental companies sold an important part of their fleet, useless during the pandemic, and are trying to rebuild it at a time when the production of new cars fell due to the shortage of semiconductors. which raised the price of 0KM vehicles by 3.3%.

Peaks



This comparative effect with the strongest period of the pandemic should dim in June, and May could become “the peak of annual inflation,” anticipates Kathy Bostjancic, an analyst at Oxford Economics.

For the market, the question is to know if this inflation will be durable or not. The Federal Reserve expects a return to normal at around 2% per year in a few months.

“We will continue to see (…) for the rest of the year inflation rates higher than could be around 3%“said the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, on Saturday, giving account of” transitory factors “that explain the phenomenon.” I do not see it as permanent, “he concluded.

“Hopefully inflation be moderate as consumers shift from goods to services and the gap between demand and supply narrows, “Diane Swonk, economist at Grant Thornton, commented on Twitter.

The price rise was somewhat lower than the previous month. The CPI index showed an increase of 0.6% in May, against 0.8% in April.

Inflation is expected to moderate in the second half of the year. AFP photo

This price increase is largely due to to the increase in the prices of used vehicles (+ 7.3%), while food costs rose 0.4%.

Services, the sector most affected by the pandemic, continue to improve. The planes return to the sky after months without flying, and the prices of tickets increased 7% in May over April, when in turn they had risen 10.2% over March.

Inflation will be the focus of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting next week. 2% inflation for a long time and full employment are objectives of the US central bank in any monetary policy decision.

The Fed uses another measure of inflation, the PCE index, which in April had its strongest increase since 2007 (+ 3.6% in one year). This index for May will be released on June 25.

The European Central Bank (ECB) increased on Thursday your inflation forecasts in the euro zone to 1.9% in 2021 and 1.5% in 2022.

