Soybean prices closed today with falls in their closest contracts in the Chicago market, while corn and wheat finished with gains after the presentation of the monthly report of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The position of soybeans in July fell 1.18% (US $ 6.80) to US $ 567.32 per ton, while that of August fell 0.85% (US $ 4.78) to end the day at US $ 554.83 per ton.

The fundamentals for the decline in the closest contracts lay in the fact that the USDA surprisingly cut its estimates for the industrial use of the cereal, which would lead to stocks at the end of the season that were higher than previously estimated.

From the Rosario Stock Exchange they highlighted that beyond the decrease verified in short-term contracts, the detail to take into account is that the “furthest ones registered increases, underpinned by the hot and dry climate that affects the regions of the North American Midwest “.

Soy by-products accompanied the negative trend, with an oil slowdown in its July contract from 1.57% (US $ 24.91) to US $ 1,553.35 per ton, while flour decreased 1.24 % (US $ 5.29) to position itself at US $ 420.63 per ton.

For its part, corn increased by 1.19% (US $ 3.25) to US $ 275.18 in the July contract, due to the fact that “the USDA increased its projections for demand as a result of higher exports. estimates and an increase in the use of cereal for ethanol production “.

Lastly, the wheat in its closest contract gained 0.21% (US $ 0.55) to US $ 251.24 per ton, after the USDA forecasts were in line with what was expected by the operators.

However, longer positions adjusted lower.