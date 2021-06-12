The Balearic Government has paid an average of 2.14 euros for each Covid face mask it’s bought in the last 15 months.

In the first months of the pandemic, Governments shelled out huge amounts of money for PPP equipment for health workers on the frontline and some media outlets in Spain claimed that the Government was paying up to 8 euros for each mask.

Europe put pressure forced the Balearic Government to regulate the price of face masks for the public, which was set at a maximum price of 0.96 cents in April, then reduced to 0.72 cents in October.

The Balearic Government has bought surgical, FFP2 and FFP3 masks. The surgical ones proved to be the most popular and the FFP3s were the least popular.

On average Health and Social Care Professionals are paying 0.85 cents for FFP2 masks and 0.50 cents for FFP3 masks.