His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a congratulatory message to President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the occasion of “Russia Day”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to President Vladimir Putin.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.