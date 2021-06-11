His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a telegram of condolences to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, in which he expressed his sincere condolences for the deceased. May his soul rest in peace, and may he rest in peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.