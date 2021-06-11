His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. May he rest in peace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



