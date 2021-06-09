The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, will meet this Saturday in Cartagena with the mayors of the party of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, coinciding with the second anniversary of his inauguration after the municipal elections of 2019.

The PP has chosen the Murcia Region to organize this act with its councilors, the epicenter of the censure motions promoted by the PSOE and Ciudadanos to unseat the ‘popular’ from both the regional government and the Murcian City Council and which were extended to communities such as Castile and Leon.

Although the PP managed to save the regional executive led by Fernando López Miras, the motion of censure against the ‘popular’ mayor of the Murcia City Council, José Ballesta, prospered, thanks to the votes of the nine councilors of the PSOE, the four councilors of Ciudadanos and the two from Podemos-Equo, who added 15 of the 29 supports necessary for this initiative to prosper.

On June 15, 2019, the full constitution of the Spanish city councils and the election of the mayor of each locality were held after the municipal elections held at the end of May, elections that the PSOE won by obtaining more than 1.5 million votes to the Popular Party.

However, thanks to the post-electoral pacts, the PP managed to seize the baton of command of key places such as the Madrid City Council or Zaragoza, where José Luis Martínez-Almeida and Jorge Azcón govern. “Today begins the change that will come to Spain,” proclaimed Pablo Casado then.

Although the PP achieved municipal power that day in Madrid, Zaragoza, Malaga and Murcia, four of the eight major Spanish provincial capitals, it lost important parcels in other territories, such as Melilla and a dozen capitals such as Guadalajara, Cuenca and Albacete, Ávila, Burgos, Logroño, Cáceres, Jaén or Orense.

Most of the mayors of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and presidents of the PP deputation will travel to Cartagena to participate in this act with Pablo Casado, with whom the party wants to value its municipal management in these two years, especially hard for the coronavirus crisis.

The PP considers that it came out “reinforced” after the failed motions of censure in the Region of Murcia and Castilla y León, which acted as a “boomerang” effect against the PSOE and Ciudadanos. In fact, at the top of the party they emphasize that the operation of the Region led Isabel Díaz Ayuso to call early elections in Madrid and win 65 seats, more than the three left forces combined.

Arroyo takeover



Before this act with the ‘popular’ mayors, Casado will attend the inauguration of Noelia Arroyo as mayor of Cartagena, replacing the socialist Ana Belén Castejón (expelled from the PSOE), by virtue of the pact they reached after the municipal elections of 2019.

This practice of reaching agreements to take turns in some consistories spread to more Spanish cities, such as Granada, but in the latter case the same consensus as in Cartagena has not been achieved.